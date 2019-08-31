Our continued political turbulence is taking a toll

The Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry has hit out at the announcement that the Prime Minister plans to suspend Parliament for a period in September and October.

Ann McGregor said: “Once again businesses will have to try their best to prepare for an unclear future as the political process goes down to the wire.

“The continuing political turbulence is taking a toll on contracts, on investment decisions, and on business confidence. Three years on, our members tell us that the damage is continuing. The absolute priority for businesses and the economy is still to avoid a messy and disorderly exit from the EU on the 31 October. None of the events of the last few days have given businesses greater confidence that this will be achieved. There is absolutely no appetite for a no-deal exit in Northern Ireland and Mr Johnson must understand just how devastating this would be for the region. A no-deal situation will cause widespread damage to businesses and communities across the country.”