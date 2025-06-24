Donnelly Group announces a £7m investment into its Dungannon and Ballymena showrooms

The strong performance comes as Donnelly Group announces a significant £7 million investment to expand and refurbish its Dungannon and Ballymena locations – part of a wider strategy to scale operations and deepen manufacturer partnerships

Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned vehicle retailer, Donnelly Group, has reported a pre-tax profit of £4.83 million for the year ending 2024, according to its latest filings with Companies House.

The company also saw a 16.5% rise in total revenues, reaching £330 million. New vehicle sales surged by 22.2%, while used vehicle sales grew by 6%, aligning with market trends. Aftersales services showed continued strength, with sold hours increasing by 4,575 year-on-year.

Financial stability has also improved, with a reduction in bank debt of £2.7 million and overall net debt cut by £3.1 million.

Commenting on its financial results and the company’s future, Dave Sheeran, managing director at Donnelly Group, said: “As the automotive industry stabilises after a period of challenging economic conditions and transformation, particularly in the shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles, our robust financial performance is testament to our resilience and the strength of our strategic vision.

“The groups aim is to grow revenues sustainably and grow as a scaled franchised dealer group, developing on our strong manufacturer partnerships, and adapting to evolving industry dynamics.

“2025 will see a major step in this ambition, with a significant expansion of our partnership with the Volkswagen Group which will see the addition of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Skoda and Cupra to the Dungannon site facilitated by a £7m investment in facilities.

“In addition, Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Skoda will open in Ballymena, giving Donnelly Group responsibility for all Volkswagen Group brands outside of Belfast.

“As a group we have strong manufacturer partnerships in place to participate in industry growth and benefit from any structural changes as manufacturers transition to a model with fewer investor partners.”

Dave continued: “We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers to our new Dungannon and Ballymena showrooms later this year, where the impressive range of vehicles from Volkswagen, Skoda, Seat and Cupra will be available.”

As a result of the expansion, Donnelly Group will be recruiting for a number of positions in both Dungannon and Ballymena.

Dave added: “As a family-owned business, Donnelly Group is dedicated to providing career opportunities in the local area with competitive salaries, continuous training and development, and a wide range of benefits.

“Our people are at the heart of our success, and we are always on the lookout for individuals that are ready to take the next step in their motor career or expand their skillset.

“Not only can our future team members expect an excellent working environment with the latest technology and equipment, at Donnelly Group, you'll be part of a collaborative team of experienced professionals, ensuring that support is always close at hand if needed.