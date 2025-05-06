Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Full Fibre broadband provider Fibrus has injected a staggering £431million into the Northern Ireland economy since launching in 2020, according to a new economic impact report by Grant Thornton.

Commissioned by Fibrus, the report underscores the company’s transformative impact through Project Stratum, the £197m government-backed initiative aimed at closing the digital divide in rural areas.

The report reveals that Fibrus has directly contributed £74 million through its operations, created 435 jobs, invested £271 million via its supply chain, and spurred £86 million in indirect local spending by employees – injecting money back into regional economies through everyday purchases at supermarkets, cafés, petrol stations, restaurants, and retail outlets.

The company’s rapid network rollout has connected more than 410,000 homes and businesses across Northern Ireland and northern England through its rapid and ambitious network expansion.

Project Stratum alone has delivered connectivity to nearly 80,000 previously underserved premises, with full completion expected in June.

In addition to its economic footprint, the report highlights over £411,000 in charitable contributions and forecasts annual productivity gains of £50.6 million enabled by Fibrus’ broadband infrastructure. Northern Ireland now boasts 94% broadband connectivity, leading the UK in digital access.

Fibrus CEO Dominic Kearns said the findings show the company’s impact goes well beyond broadband: “When we founded Fibrus five years ago, our sole purpose was to bring communities, homes and businesses a broadband service fit for every day demands.

"Thanks to Project Stratum, we have successfully delivered Full Fibre connectivity to almost 80,000 properties that had been left in the digital dark by the incumbent. This June, we will complete Project Stratum, the largest telecoms infrastructure project ever seen here, on time and within budget, changing the lives of those in rural communities and offering them the same opportunities as their urban counterparts.

“This economic and social impact report lays out the real-world difference Project Stratum and Fibrus has made to Northern Ireland. It shows in no small terms that we aren’t just about faster internet speeds – we’re serious about driving economic growth, fostering connected communities and creating competition to ensure households get value for money and better customer service.”

This report is on the back of a record-breaking year for the company, marked by a 143% surge in customers, a 50% rise in annual revenue, and recognition by Deloitte as Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing technology company — and the second fastest across the island of Ireland in 2024.

Project Stratum, which was awarded to Fibrus in 2020 and funded by the UK Government, Department for Economy and Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs, is now just months away from completion, with connectivity delivered to almost 80K premises to date. When the project is complete, the report reveals potential productivity gains of £50.6m per annum driven by the rollout of Full Fibre broadband.

Northern Ireland now boasts 94% connectivity, outpacing other UK nations and regions. As a result, the region has become a trailblazer in digital connectivity, helping to futureproof its workforce by enabling access to remote and hybrid job opportunities across the UK and beyond.

Beyond economic gains, the Grant Thornton report also highlights the strong social impact of Fibrus' community initiatives. Since 2020, the company has donated more than £411,000 to charitable causes and grassroots programmes, supporting local organisations and enhancing community resilience through its dedicated funding programmes.

Andrew Webb, chief economist at Grant Thornton added: "The economic impact report highlights the significant contributions Fibrus has made to the Northern Ireland economy since it was founded.

