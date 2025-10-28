Winning Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel for the eighth year running, the historic Titanic Hotel Belfast continues to shine internationally

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the same week that Titanic Hotel Belfast added three awards to its trophy cabinet at the Irish Hotel Awards, it has been awarded with the World Travel Awards title of Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel for the eighth consecutive year, since the hotel’s doors opened in 2017.

This award for the landmark hotel, located in the heart of Titanic Quarter, has further cemented its reputation as a world class tourist destination which combines luxury and heritage under the roof of Belfast’s iconic shipbuilding headquarters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The World Travel Awards, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious accolades in the global travel and tourism sector, celebrates excellence across all areas of the industry. Titanic Hotel Belfast’s consistent recognition is a testament to its exceptional guest offering and enduring role as a custodian of Belfast’s unique maritime and cultural history.

In eight years, Titanic Hotel Belfast has become one of Northern Ireland’s most distinctive and iconic venues, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the globe, providing an immersive journey through history alongside modern nautical accommodation, award-winning dining, and an unparalleled events offering.

Guests can explore the carefully restored Drawing Offices, two of the most historically significant rooms in maritime heritage, while enjoying the highest standards of hospitality. The blend of history, architecture, and personalised service has consistently set Titanic Hotel Belfast apart from its competitors, both locally and internationally.

Adrian McNally, general manager of Titanic Hotel Belfast, expressed his pride at the latest accolade: “We were already riding on the crest of the wave this week after a triple success at the Irish Hotel Awards and now we are immensely proud to learn that we have been awarded with the title of Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel for the eighth consecutive year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Titanic Hotel Belfast on the crest of a wave with World Travel Awards win. Pictured is Adrian McNally, general manager, and William McIlroy, Concierge, celebrate Titanic Hotel Belfast being named Northern Ireland's Leading Hotel by the World Travel Awards for the eighth consecutive year

"Winning public vote awards is something we do not take for granted. This achievement is a reflection of Titanic Hotel Belfast’s heritage and our beautifully historic surroundings, combined most importantly with the dedication of our incredible team to deliver exceptional service and create unforgettable experiences for our guests every single day.

“To be acknowledged on this global stage year after year is truly an honour. It demonstrates the passion and resilience of everyone here at Titanic Hotel Belfast. Our thanks also go to our loyal guests and supporters, whose votes and continued belief in what we do make awards like this possible.”

The World Travel Awards winners are determined by votes from both industry professionals and the public, underscoring the importance of guest satisfaction and industry recognition. Titanic Hotel Belfast’s continued success reflects the strength of its offering and the enduring appeal of Belfast as a vibrant travel destination.

Adrian added: “As well as the impact that winning this award has on the hotel each year, I believe that this global award is recognition for Belfast and Northern Ireland as a whole. We are proud to showcase our city and its people to the world and remain committed to providing guests with an outstanding experience. We look forward to welcoming many more visitors in the months and years ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its eighth consecutive World Travel Awards win, Titanic Hotel Belfast has reaffirmed its status as a jewel in Northern Ireland’s hospitality crown.

The Irish Hotel Awards accolades include Afternoon Tea of the Year; City Hotel of the Year, Ulster and Excellence in Service of the Year, Ulster.