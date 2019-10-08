‘Our workforce has grown ten-fold’ in Northern Ireland

One of the province’s biggest employers, Allstate Northern Ireland, is marking its 20th anniversary of business.

The company now has over 2,400 employees based in offices in Belfast, the North West and Strabane.

Last year, the company further cemented its commitment to Northern Ireland, opening a new headquarters in Belfast,

The development included over 140,000 square feet of Grade A office space, the extensive refurbishment of the towpath, adjacent boat marina and a restaurant unit at ground level.

Allstate Northern Ireland has placed investment in reskilling employees through the Open University and is now in the process of developing new apprenticeships in Northern Ireland.

Initiatives like these have been encouraged by John Healy, who as Allstate Northern Ireland’s Managing Director and President of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, recognises the need to ensure the workforce have the latest skills which can drive innovation and ultimately boost the NI economy.

Mr. Healy said: “At Allstate Northern Ireland, we are continuing to shape our culture to maximise innovation and entrepreneurship. Through our developing talent pool, strong leadership, diverse input and inclusive thinking, we bring value every day to the Allstate Corporation, harnessing and developing new ideas which propel our transformation strategy.

“Our experience in Northern Ireland allows us to play a major part in the Allstate transformation plan, which is focused on accelerating and building upon a successful strategy of innovation so that we can continue to stand apart, not just as an insurance company but as a broader protection company. The plan is expected to see transformation in operational processes and technology across the enterprise which will enable a significant leap to customer-centricity.

“We see the potential for Northern Ireland, a place where we have grown our workforce ten-fold and provided high quality jobs across Belfast and the North West.

“Our socially responsible policies are considered as a core component of our company’s overall service and product offering. We are unlocking our intellectual assets and people power to achieve a positive impact through initiatives which are authentic, valued, and critical to business performance.”