Outdoor lifestyle brand Bleubird has opened its second store in Northern Ireland, offering customers the opportunity to enjoy ‘a rustic, adventurous spirit vibe’.

The new Bleubird store at the Tower Centre in Ballymena is the brand’s largest retail premises with its largest stockholding in Ireland.

From small beginnings operating out of a bedroom in the French Alps, to now selling in over 250 stores globally with three international showrooms in Belfast, Annecy in France and Helsinki in Finland, Bleubirds' passion for promoting the outdoors and a focus on eco-conscious products, has firmly established the brand in the industry.

Based in Ireland, Bleubird opened its first physical premises in Ballyhackamore, east Belfast in January 2024. The new, much larger store in Ballymena offers a unique and completely different brand presence to the the shopping centre, with the interior of the store decorated in ‘burnt wood’, giving off ‘a rustic, outdoor, adventurous spirit vibe’.

Bleubird founder Matt Creighton said it is “super exciting” to have the Tower Centre store opened so soon after the brand’s first store launched in east Belfast.

He continued: "We spent quite a bit of time making sure the Ballymena store fit out brand, and I’m very pleased with how it turned out. It was class to have so much room to play with and be able to display our products in a creative way.