Londonderry-based building contractor Active Maintenance Solutions Limited (AMS) has gone into administration, the company has confirmed.

Based at Springtown Industrial Estate, AMS Limited employs 24 people and undertakes construction projects in both the public and private sector.

The company has appointed Michael Drumm of CavanaghKelly as Administrator. Staff at the construction company have been advised of the situation.

Founder and owner Gerry Donaghy expressed his sadness, citing insurmountable financial challenges caused by inflationary cost pressures.

He said: "We set up the business in 2000 and in the 22 years since, we have never faced the financial pressures and difficulties that we have experienced of late. It is with such deep regret that we have to make this decision.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank our dedicated and skilled workforce. We recognise the blow this has on all who depend on the company for employment, which will be felt all the more painfully given the time of year. Despite our best efforts we find ourselves in this position.”

The Administrator has informed staff that he would be temporarily suspending operations whilst he carries out a further review of the options available to the company.

Customers and suppliers are in the process of being contacted by the Administrator and there will be an update to all stakeholders on the situation within the next week.