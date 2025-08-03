Sinenna Boutique in Warrenpoint has shut its doors after 32 years of fashion, friendship, and community spirit. In a heartfelt farewell shared on social media, owner Louise and the Sinenna family (pictured), announced her retirement, expressing deep gratitude to the community that supported them over the years. Credit Facebook

Newry’s Sinenna Boutique bids a fond farewell after 32 years of fashion, friendship, and community connection

A much-loved Northern Ireland clothing boutique has closed its doors for the final time after more than three decades of serving the Newry community.

Sinenna Boutique, on Queen Street in Warrenpoint, has been a staple of the local retail scene for 32 years, offering stylish selections from top brands including Naya, D.E.C.K, Kate Cooper, Ella Boo, Peruzzi, Daisy May, and Robel. Known not only for its fashion but for its warm and personal service, the boutique earned a loyal customer base that spanned generations.

In a heartfelt farewell shared on social media, owner Louise, and the Sinenna family, announced her retirement, expressing deep gratitude to the community that supported them over the years.

“After over 32 wonderful years at Sinenna, the time has come for us to close our doors and step into retirement,” the message read.

“As we reflect on the journey of our boutique, we are filled with deep gratitude and appreciation for each of you who has walked through our doors, supported our small shop, and become friends as well as customers.”

The post paid tribute to the many memories shared with customers over the years, from helping choose special occasion outfits to enjoying simple chats on the shop floor. Louise added that being part of customers’ lives — through milestones, family events, and everyday moments — has been the greatest joy of the business.

The outpouring of love from the community in recent weeks has, according to the Sinenna family, been overwhelming.

She added: "Your loyalty, kindness, and shared moments have made these years unforgettable. Whether you stopped in for a special outfit, a friendly chat, or simply to browse, you helped shape the heart and soul of our shop.

"Watching generations grow, celebrating life’s milestones with you, and being a part of your lives has been our greatest joy. Thank you for trusting us, for supporting a local business, and for helping us do what we love for over three decades. We will miss the daily smiles and connections, but carry with us beautiful memories that will last a lifetime. “We are blown away by the cards, gifts, messages & kind words we have received over the past weeks. With heartfelt thanks and warmest wishes.”