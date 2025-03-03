CBRE NI has been appointed to manage the sale of House Belfast, presenting a major opportunity for hospitality operators to acquire the leasehold interest in one of Belfast’s most stylish boutique hotel venues

CBRE NI has been appointed to manage the sale of House Belfast, presenting a major opportunity for hospitality operators to acquire the leasehold interest in one of Belfast’s most stylish boutique hotel venues.

Situated on the vibrant Botanic Avenue in the city’s Queen’s Quarter, House Belfast boasts an enviable location just minutes from Queen’s University Belfast and the city centre.

The hotel features 31 elegantly designed bedrooms and is well known for its exceptional dining and entertainment offering, with a stylish ground-floor restaurant, a mezzanine-style bar, a whiskey bar, a function room, and café space.

CBRE NI is inviting offers in the region of £500,000 for the leasehold interest, including fixtures and fittings, which has over 10 years unexpired.

Alan Clancy, owner of House Belfast, said: "House Belfast has established itself as a prominent part of the city’s hospitality landscape, known for its distinctive character and high-quality service.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have built here, and we believe this asset presents an exciting opportunity for new ownership to take the hotel and busy hospitality venue to the next stage of its journey.”

Previously known as Madison’s, the property underwent a significant refurbishment in 2018 and was rebranded as House Belfast. Since then, it has become a go-to destination for both locals and visitors, offering a unique blend of modern elegance and welcoming hospitality.

Located just 0.8 miles from Belfast city centre, the hotel is easily accessible to key attractions such as Titanic Belfast, Ulster Museum, and Botanic Gardens. The city’s excellent transport links, including proximity to Belfast City Airport and Belfast International Airport, further add to the asset’s appeal.

Lisa McAteer, director at CBRE NI, explained: "House Belfast represents an exceptional opportunity to acquire a well-established boutique hotel in a prime Belfast location. The Queen’s Quarter is a thriving area, attracting students, professionals, and tourists alike.

“Northern Ireland’s hotels sector experienced strong growth throughout 2024, and this is a trend we expect to continue throughout 2025 and beyond. The sale of House Belfast offers operators the chance to capitalise on a well-performing asset with significant potential for further success."

It was a record-breaking year for the Northern Ireland hotel market in 2024, setting new benchmarks in both transaction volume and trading performance. An impressive £57 million was invested across eight sales, with local hotel groups at the forefront, demonstrating strong confidence in the region’s market potential.