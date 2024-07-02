Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The property, once owned by Winston Churchill, has been run by the O’Neill family since 1947 and has been taken over by a consortium of NI businessmen

A historic Northern Ireland hotel, once inherited by Winston Churchill, has gained new owners for the first time in over 75 years.

The Londonderry Arms in Carnlough, which has been owned by the O’Neill family since 1947, has been taken over by a consortium headed by hotelier Adrian McLaughlin, master Irish whiskey distiller Darryl McNally and entrepreneur Carl Harrison following the retirement of Denise O’Neill.

Husband and wife Frank and Moira O’Neill family bought the Londonderry Arms in 1947 and later passed it onto their son Frankie, who worked alongside his wife Denise to develop the hotel.

After Frankie’s death, Denise continued to manage the 35-bedroom hotel over the last number of years, before it was put on the market in 2023.

In an emotional post on social media yesterday the O’Neill family, Denise, Francesa, Iona and Roisa, thanked everyone for their support: “To all our valued guests, suppliers, staff and friends, today marks the start of my retirement and the last day of the Londonderry Arms Hotel in the O'Neill family ownership.“Having been in the O'Neill family since 1947, it has been our privilege to welcome you over the decades and to have shared in your celebrations and events.“We would like to express our deepest appreciation to each and every one of you for your unwavering loyalty, custom and trust. Whilst the Hotel is famous for its unique historical heritage and its location in this beautiful part of the world, without its people - those who worked here, our suppliers, those who visited us as guests and customers - it would not have been the success it has been over so many years.“As I bid farewell I do so with a heart full of gratitude and thank you all for being part of our journey.“Finally, I would like to wish the new owners, Adrian McLaughlin and his team best wishes, and every success for the future.”

In response the family received over 200 comments thanking the family for their commitment, wishing Denise well in her retirement as well as reminiscing about their visits to the Co Antrim hotel.

The group who have purchased the hotel also paid extensive tribute to the work of the O’Neill family.

Adrian McLaughlin, added: “This is a hotel with an exceptional history, one that will forever be synonymous with the O’Neill family. We understand and respect that. What’s more, Denise and her team have set incredibly high professional standards of quality and service in comfort, food – and of course, Irish whiskey. Maintaining those standards will be our prime consideration.

“We have a very busy summer ahead. We look forward to taking the baton from Denise now, and we wish her all the very best in her retirement.”

