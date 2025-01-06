Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular dog-friendly Northern Ireland café has announced the closure of one of its three locations.

Joxer, which has premises in Hillsborough, Bangor and Lisburn, is known for its speciality coffee, breakfast, brunch and lunch.

However yesterday (Sunday), the owners revealed plans to close the doors on its Bangor location.

The announcement has left hundreds of loyal customers 'gutted', 'heartbroken' and 'saddened', though the business assured that its other two locations will remain open.

In a heartfelt message posted on social media, the café owners expressed gratitude to the Bangor community for their support over the years.

"A little news from us. Our time in this little corner of Bangor has come to an end, and our final day with you all will be Sunday 19th January," the statement read.

Popular dog-friendly Northern Ireland café Joxer has announced the closure of its Bangor premises

“We have loved every second of being here with you. We have met the best customers who are now friends for life. We’ve served the goodest doggos that ever existed and have worked with some of hospitality’s best.

“We’d love to see all the familiar faces before we go so please call in over the next few weeks even just to say hi. Holywood and Hillsborough remain open as usual so don’t panic if you miss us!"

Joxer, which became popular for its laid-back atmosphere and dog-friendly policy, hinted that there could be ‘more places’ to spend unused vouchers in the future.

They added: “All vouchers remain useable in both Holywood (25 Church Road) and Hillsborough (16 Lisburn Street) for the duration of validity no matter which location they were purchased in we have a little feeling there might be more places to spend your vouchers with us soon. Love you all.”