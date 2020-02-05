Payescape to create 20 jobs in Ballymoney

Ballymoney-based payroll provider, Payescape, is investing over £1million and creating 20 jobs to grow its business.

The company uses cloud-based technology to provide customised online payroll and HR services to businesses across the UK and Ireland, with clients including McDonald’s, Boojum and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)

Invest Northern Ireland has offered the company £144,000 to support the creation of the 20 new jobs at its Ballymoney headquarters. The support also includes training to upskill existing staff and new team members.

John Borland, founder of Payescape, said: “Payroll is a key function for all businesses. By developing our customer service interface and processes we have created innovative payroll software for companies.

“Our technological approach aims to streamline processes for higher efficiency and accuracy. Invest NI’s support is enabling us to expand our team as we focus on opportunities in the GB market. Its assistance has also allowed us to invest in the skills of our team across all levels of our business, ensuring we have the skills we need to develop our growth plans and provide a high standard of customer service.”

Job opportunities include roles in customer service, Implementation and sales.

Des Gartland, Invest NI’s North West Regional Manager, congratulated the company on its expansion: “I am delighted that Payescape is continuing to grow; its decision to expand its team at its Ballymoney headquarters is great news for the local region.

“We have continually supported the company over the years including developing the skills of its team, and offering technical advice to secure industry accreditation. Once in place, the 20 new jobs will help the company to achieve its growth plans, while also generating almost £450,000 of additional annual salaries for the NI economy.”

* Invest NI’s full range of support and services are delivered through offices in Belfast, Coleraine, Ballymena, Craigavon, Londonderry, Newry, Enniskillen and Omagh.