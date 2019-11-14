Philadelphia mayor pledges support for North West

The North West delegation’s trade mission to the US this week are visiting Philadelphia and Boston to promote the business interests of the region.

The delegation, which is made up of civic leaders, officials and education institutions, visited Pennsylvania to explore opportunities for business and educational partnerships.

Officials showcased the North West region as a prime location for investment.

Philadelphia mayor Senator Jim Kenney said it was “a great honour” to meet with Cllr. Michaela Boyle, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council and Cllr. Nicholas Crossan, Mayor of Donegal County Council Crossan and pledged his commitment to continued co-operation between the regions.