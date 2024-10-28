Pictures: Fashion brand re-opens refurbished and expanded store in Rushmere Shopping Centre

By Claire Cartmill
Published 28th Oct 2024, 10:23 BST
The fresh design offers not only a more premium shopping experience for customers, but also a larger range of QUIZ products with the additional space, expanding to 3,400 sq ft of shopping space, with the addition of a second floor

QUIZ, the omni-channel fashion brand, has re-opened its newly refurbished and expanded store in Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon.

The fresh design offers not only a more premium shopping experience for customers, but also a larger range of QUIZ products with the additional space, expanding to 3,400 sq ft of shopping space, with the addition of a second floor (former unit 1,800 sq ft).

The store now hosts a larger footwear and accessory section, and the space has been decorated in accordance with QUIZ’s newly revamped and modernised store design. Key features include multiple LED display screens, modernised LED lighting, and touches of gold throughout the store to creating an elevated and more premium environment.

The re-opened store employs 13 members of staff, and the expanding venue has recreated three more jobs for the local area, for which a recruitment process is underway.

The refurbished unit in Craigavon adds to the brands estate of 65 standalone stores across the UK and Ireland, including six in Northern Ireland.

Stevie Davidson, head of retail at QUIZ, said: “We are excited to welcome back our customers in Craigavon to our beautifully revamped store. The new design enhances the shopping experience, and we can’t wait to showcase our latest collections.

"We know our customers value trend led, affordable fashion and we’re proud to offer a refreshed space that truly reflects the Quiz brand.”

Related topics:CraigavonBelfastNorthern Ireland
