The Lough Erne Resort upgrade programme includes the revamp of 53 luxury guestrooms, 25 luxury lodges and communal areas and reinforces its credentials as a unique ‘world apart’ leisure destination

Northern Ireland’s Lough Erne Resort has announced the completion of the latest phase of a multi-million-pound upgrade programme to reinforce its credentials as a unique ‘world apart’ leisure destination.

Refreshed interior styling now reflects the natural assets of the Enniskillen resort’s 600-acre private peninsula.

The latest phase of a long-term investment commitment represents a greater focus on guest well-being and mindfulness. It is part of Lough Erne Resort’s largest capital injection since it came under the management of US-based TRU Hotels and Resorts.

Gareth Byrne, general manager at the resort said: “The resort has been truly transformed with our former old-world interiors now aligning with the beauty of our countryside setting and the pursuits which we offer on Lough Erne. Guest feedback has been really encouraging, with many referring to our freshly designed Garden Hall as ‘modern regency’ which makes us very proud.”

Irish-based interior designer, Ciara Ní Laoi, said the new interior design complemented the newly elevated premium brand: “The brief was something that evolved through collaboration with Mark Ward and Jeff Mahan from TRU Hotels and Resorts LLC, who are the US-based operators of the resort.

“Essentially it was about creating a look and feel that was classic and elegant, whilst at the same time comfortable, welcoming and informal. I really believe we have achieved that and have been successful in creating a wonderful interior colour palette that mirrors the glorious, natural external tones and shades that envelop the wonderful hotel building and lodges.

Lough Erne Resort general manager Gareth Byrne celebrates the multi-million-pound revamp with Jeff Mahan and Mark Ward from operators TRU Hotels and Resorts LLC

“Lough Erne Resort is a truly unique and beautiful location, with the lake, in particular playing such a huge role in the overall visual impact. I wanted to pull in some of the myriad of wonderful colours on the outside by seeking to connect with them and reflect them internally. When guests walk into the newly refurbed guestrooms and lodges they will be amazed at the synergy between outside and inside.

“There is also a wonderful contrast between the reception area and the Garden Hall where your gaze is captivated by the stunning lake vista that opens up in front of you. The newly designed drawing room has its own sense of drama.”

As Ciara reveals, the choice of carpet played a crucial role in the final design: “We worked really closely with Ulster Carpets to create a bespoke design that incorporates the same natural colour palette as the rest of the interiors.”

Northern Ireland’s Lough Erne Resort has announced the completion of the latest phase of a multi-million-pound upgrade programme to reinforce its credentials as a unique ‘world apart’ leisure destination. Credit: Peter Bruce Photography

The 53 revamped luxury guestrooms, 25 luxury lodges and communal areas reflect the natural assets of the resort’s private grounds and harmonise seamlessly with the rhythm of the water, the wild countryside, and the landscaped grounds that encircle it.

Lough Erne Resort, which was recently awarded ‘Hotel of the Year 2024’ (over 75 Rooms) by Licensed Catering and News, first opened in 2007. The luxury destination features two championship golf courses as well as a renowned Thai Spa and four restaurants, one of which is the 3AA Rosette Catalina, spearheaded by executive head chef Stephen Holland where guests can indulge in a unique fine dining experience rooted in a simple philosophy – sourcing, preparing, and serving fresh local food in season.