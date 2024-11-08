Over 600 industry professionals gathered as 40 of Northern Ireland's top motoring businesses and professionals—from dealerships and leasing operations to maintenance and repair specialists and parts suppliers—competed across 21 prestigious award categories.

Shelbourne Motors emerged as the standout winner, securing multiple awards, including the Dealer Group Award and individual honours for Michael McCartan as Dealer Principal / General Manager, David Armstrong as After Sales Manager and Gareth Atkinson as Automotive Technician.

The prestigious gala ceremony also saw double wins for TrustFord, awarded Best Employer Excellence and Best Customer Service, and for Charles Hurst, recognised as EV Dealer and for Best Marketing Campaign. SERE Motors also earned accolades for After Sales Team and Sales Manager for Gerard Crossin.

Fleetwise was awarded Large Independent Dealer, with iGen Autos taking the title of Medium Independent Dealer and Giraffe Cars recognised as Small Independent Dealer. Fusco Vehicle Sales picked up the Used Vehicle Dealer accolade with Roadside Garages securing Best Community Campaign and Radius Vehicle Solutions winning Best Leasing Operation.

Rachel Murray from PBR Automotive received the Inspirational Female accolade, while Michael Steele from JRC Cars was named Rising Star. Matthew Leeman from The Car Nerd, took home the Apprentice award.

The evening culminated in the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Terence Donnelly of the Donnelly Group, honouring his lasting impact on Northern Ireland’s motor industry.

Sasha Jeffrey, director of PR & Events at ASG, said: “Congratulations to our exceptional winners, highly commended recipients, and finalists. The calibre of entries this year underlines the innovation, excellence, and commitment that drive Northern Ireland’s motor industry forward. Each entry showcased a sector that continues to set new standards and push boundaries in delivering remarkable customer experiences.

“It’s been inspiring to witness such fierce competition, and our judges faced the challenging task of selecting winners from an outstanding group of finalists. These awards are a testament to the achievements and progress within Northern Ireland’s automotive sector, and we’re proud to celebrate those who continually raise the bar for excellence.

“I want to extend heartfelt thanks to our independent judging panel, our headline sponsor Used Cars NI, and all our sponsors, partners, and entrants for their contributions in making this event a true success. We look forward to even greater accomplishments and a continued focus on excellence in the years ahead as the local automotive industry continues to thrive.”

Stephen Kelly, chief executive officer at Used Cars NI, added: “We are truly honoured to be part of an event that highlights the individuals and businesses setting the standard for excellence in Northern Ireland’s vibrant motor industry. Being in the room with so many exceptional professionals is a testament to the strength, innovation, and dedication that keep our sector moving forward.

"These awards are more than just recognition—they showcase the passion, resilience, and relentless hard work that drive our industry forward year after year. They are a celebration of the ingenuity and dedication that not only fuel our progress but also inspire us all to reach new heights, set higher standards, and continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in Northern Ireland’s automotive sector.

"This event would not be possible without the support of our partners, sponsors, and, of course, ASG, whose commitment to Northern Ireland’s automotive industry has made these awards such a success. We’re proud to celebrate these remarkable achievements and the lasting impact each of you has on our industry. Congratulations to everyone who contributed to making tonight unforgettable.”

The independent judging panel of the 2024 Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards is chaired by Sandy Burgess, Chief Executive Officer of the Scottish Motor Trade Association.

The panel of esteemed industry leaders included Vic Covey, former director of The Scottish Motor Racing Club and Fellow of The Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA), Sue Robinson, chief executive of the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA) and Martin Hutchinson, former chief executive of Transport Training Services and Sector Skills representative for the NI Retail Motor Industry.

Joining Used Cars NI in supporting the 2024 Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards as category sponsors and partners were AbbeyAutoline, Autoguard Warranties, Autokleen, Brian Thompson Photography, CarMoney, City Auction Group and Purple Rock, Close Brothers, Codeweavers, Cool FM, DSG Connected, EMaC, Eskimo Lead Management, GardX, Loanitt, Magowans, Momentum Warranties, MotoNovo Finance, MotorCheck, Northridge Finance, Phyron, PML Group, The Formula, TradeBid, Transport Training Services and Warranty Solutions Group.

2024 Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards – winners & highly commended

Dealer Group sponsored by TradeBid

Winner: Shelbourne Motors

Highly Commended: TrustFord

Franchised Dealer sponsored by AutoKleen

Winner: Roadside Garages

Large Independent Dealer (over 50 vehicles) sponsored by CarMoney

Winner: Fleetwise

Medium Independent Dealer (50 vehicles or fewer) sponsored by Codeweavers

Winner: iGen Autos

Small Independent Dealer (25 vehicles or fewer) sponsored by Loanitt

Winner: Giraffe Cars

Highly Commended: AC Motors Direct

Used Vehicle Dealer sponsored by AbbeyAutoline

Winner: Fusco Vehicle Sales

EV Dealer sponsored by Eskimo Lead Management

Winner: Charles Hurst

Best Leasing Operation sponsored by The Formula

Winner: Radius Vehicle Solutions

Highly Commended: Fleet Financial

Best Customer Service sponsored by MotoNovo Finance

Winner: TrustFord

Highly Commended: SERE Motors

Best Marketing Campaign sponsored by PML Group

Winner: Charles Hurst

Highly Commended: Saltmarine Cars

Best Community Campaign sponsored by DSG Connected

Winner: Roadside Garages

Best Employer Excellence sponsored by Phyron

Winner: TrustFord

Dealer Principal / General Manager sponsored by AbbeyAutoline

Winner: Michael McCartan - Shelbourne Motors

Highly Commended: Marc Bunting - Shelbourne Motors

Sales Manager sponsored by Warranty Solutions Group

Winner: Gerard Crossin - SERE Motors

After Sales Manager sponsored by EMaC

Winner: David Armstrong - Shelbourne Motors

Sales Team sponsored by Cool FM

Winner: Saltmarine Cars

Inspirational Female sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance

Winner: Rachel Murray – PBR Automotive

Highly Commended: Laura Nugent-Cowan – Top Gear Tuning Northern Ireland

After Sales Team sponsored by Autoguard Warranties

Winner: SERE Motors

Highly Commended: Shelbourne Motors

Automotive Technician sponsored by Transport Training Services

Winner: Gareth Atkinson - Shelbourne Motors

Apprentice sponsored by Momentum Warranties

Winner: Matthew Leeman - The Car Nerd

Highly Commended: Jake Nelson - Shelbourne Motors / Jamie Reid - Autobits Motorstore

Rising Star sponsored by Northridge Finance

Winner: Michael Steele - JRC Cars

Highly Commended: Ryan Stuart - SERE Motors

Lifetime Achievement sponsored by GardX

Winner: Terence Donnelly - Donnelly Group

1 . NI Motor Industry Awards 2024 Alan Thompson, Caroline Willis, Paul Ward, Richard Ward and Jack Ward from Shelbourne Motors, proudly accepting the Dealer Group Award from Conor O’Boyle of category sponsor, TradeBid, at the prestigious Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards 2024. The award ceremony, held at the Crowne Plaza Belfast, brought together over 600 industry professionals to honour outstanding achievements across Northern Ireland’s automotive sector Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Leading automotive businesses and professionals celebrate excellence at Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards 2024 Ian Lamont from Roadside Garages, proudly accepting the Franchised Dealer Award from Paul Thomas of category sponsor, AutoKleen, at the prestigious Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards 2024. The award ceremony, held at the Crowne Plaza Belfast, brought together over 600 industry professionals to honour outstanding achievements across Northern Ireland’s automotive sector Photo: Brian Thompson Photo Sales

3 . NI Motor Industry Awards 2024 Terence Donnelly of Donnelly Group proudly accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award from Sandy Burgess, Head Judge of the Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards 2024 and Marc Woods of category sponsor, GardX, at the prestigious Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards 2024. The award ceremony, held at the Crowne Plaza Belfast, brought together over 600 industry professionals to honour outstanding achievements across Northern Ireland’s automotive sector Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . NI Motor Industry Awards 2024 Rachel Murray of PBR Automotive, proudly accepting the Inspirational Female Award from Neil Richardson of category sponsor, Close Brothers Motor Finance at the prestigious Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards 2024. The award ceremony, held at the Crowne Plaza Belfast, brought together over 600 industry professionals to honour outstanding achievements across Northern Ireland’s automotive sector Photo: Brian Thompson Photo Sales