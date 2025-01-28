As part of its industry leading employee recognition programme, McKeever Hotels has recognised the outstanding achievement of its team members across the six hotels in its portfolio.

Six members of staff from the group’s Antrim-based hotels received a ‘Peoples Choice Award’ at the ceremony, being voted for by their fellow team members.

Dunadry Hotel and Gardens award winners were Susan Bingham who received ‘Employee of the Year’, Gavin Magee who was named ‘Rising Star’ and Laura Dunlop who was recognised for ‘Outstanding Contribution’.

Whilst Dunsilly Hotel winners were Robert Jones, who won ‘Employee of the Year’, Brooke Davis who took the ‘Rising Star’ title and Martin Adair who received the ‘Outstanding Contribution’ award.

Meanwhile three members of staff from the group’s Ballymena-based hotel, the Adair Arms, received a ‘Peoples Choice Award’. Adair Arms Hotel award winners were Aimee Gordon, who won ‘Employee of the Year’, Morgan Givens, who was named ‘Rising Star’ and Lauren Gordon, who was recognised for ‘Outstanding Contribution’.

Three outstanding team members from the group’s Coleraine-based property, The Lodge Hotel, were also honoured with a ‘Peoples Choice Award,’. The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine winners included Tracey Forbes, named ‘Employee of the Year,’ Lene Tweed, recognised as the ‘Rising Star,’ and Tracey Young, celebrated for her ‘Outstanding Contribution.’

Four members of staff from the group’s Newtownabbey-based hotel, Corr’s Corner, received a ‘Peoples Choice Award’ at the ceremony, being voted for by their fellow team members.

Corr’s Corner Hotel award winners were Jade Harbinson, who won ‘Employee of the Year’, Nicola Harbinson, who was named ‘Rising Star’, Karl Kinlan who was recognised for ‘Outstanding Contribution’ and Daniel McKibbin took home the title of ‘Barista of the Year’.

Created to acknowledge the colleagues who consistently go above and beyond, deliver exceptional service and embody the values of McKeever Hotels’ ‘We Do More’ maxim, the awards celebrated the dedication and passion that make the hotels unforgettable destinations.

Created to acknowledge the colleagues who consistently go above and beyond, deliver exceptional service and embody the values of McKeever Hotels’ ‘We Do More’ maxim, the awards celebrated the dedication and passion that make the hotels unforgettable destinations.

Congratulating the award recipients, Eddie McKeever, managing director of McKeever Hotels, said: “Our colleagues truly are the are heart and soul of the whole operation; they are the driving force behind our success. Without their dedication, passion and hard work, none of what we achieve would be possible and we are incredibly blessed to have such an outstanding team.

“These awards are our way of giving back and showing our appreciation and recognition for our team members and the remarkable contribution they make in their roles.

"This celebration reflects our ‘we do more’ ethos, which is all about going above and beyond – not just for our guests, but for the staff who make our business what it is. Huge congratulations to all our winners. We are so proud to have you on the McKeever Hotels team.”

1 . McKeever Hotel awards Sisters Aimee and Lauren Gordon, who won Employee of the Year and Outstanding Contribution respectively Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . McKeever Hotel awards Brooke Davis, Rising Star at Dunsilly Hotel Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . McKeever Hotel awards Laura Dunlop, Outstanding Contribution at the Dunadry Hotel and Gardens Photo: u Photo Sales

4 . McKeever Hotel awards Gavin Magee, Rising Star at the Dunadry Hotel and Gardens Photo: u Photo Sales