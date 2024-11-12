Cocktail Keg Company (CKC) recently signed a new three-year distribution agreement in Great Britain with Enotria & Coe, and the new investment will allow them to grow its presence further in the UK & Ireland and other markets including Europe and the Middle East

A Belfast company, which creates the world’s only freshly batched cocktails, has attracted £1.2million in funding to grow its business from the Investment Fund for Northern Ireland (IFNI), managed by Clarendon Fund Managers, and a group of local private investors.

Cocktail Keg Company (CKC) are pioneers in the art of the cocktail, creating cocktails that can be served by non-trained bar staff with premium, local ingredients, from its premises in east Belfast and sells into the off-trade, on-trade and events sectors across the UK and Ireland.

The funding round includes £500,000 of funding from IFNI and investments from a number of local private individuals, including Trevor Annon, founder of catering and facilities management support services giant Mount Charles.

Stuart Gaffikin of Clarendon Fund Managers and Trevor Annon are pictured with Cocktail Keg Company founders Burnszy and Soda at the company's premises in east Belfast.

The business has recently signed a new three-year distribution agreement in Great Britain with Enotria & Coe, and the new investment will allow CKC to grow its presence further in the UK & Ireland and other markets including Europe and the Middle East.

Cocktail Keg Company was founded in 2017 by industry professionals Paul “Burnszy” Burns and Anthony “Soda” Farrell, and originally focused on supplying a range of high quality pre-made cocktails that could be delivered, shaken and poured from the bottle to customers in the pub trade, before pivoting to sell through retail and online.

CKC is partnering with renowned global and local drinks brands and, in addition to its commitment to flavour and the use of premium ingredients, it has become known for its approach to innovation. This includes the development of a citrus product, which removes the need for its customers to import limes and lemons from across the globe, thus helping to reduce their carbon footprints.

Following the investment, the founders now plan to expand their current team of 11, with at least six new jobs expected to be created over the next six months.

Soda said: “We have over 20 years’ experience creating cocktail menus in bars across the world, and we formed CKC with the ambition of creating innovative serves that not only taste great but are also as sustainable as we can make them.

“When we started it was almost impossible to get a quality cocktail in a lot of bars, let alone at a big event or airport. We believe we have created a truly unique, premium product and we’re really delighted to have our new investors on board to go on the next phase of the journey with us.”

Burnzsy continued: “We always say that perfecting the art of mixology takes years, huge amounts of skill and a fair bit of theatre. We’ve done all the hard work and put that in a bottle so all our customers have to do is shake, garnish and serve.

“CKC has already built a great reputation in the drinks trade and this investment will provide a springboard for growing into new markets and letting an even wider range of customers experience our cocktails.”

The deal with the Investment Fund for Northern Ireland was led by Clarendon Fund Managers, who manage the equity component of the £70m fund from the British Business Bank.

Stuart Gaffikin from Clarendon Fund Managers explained: “CKC is a fantastic example of a really innovative company based in Northern Ireland, which has created an amazing product that is already reaching national and international customers. We look forward to working with Burnzsy and Soda as they take the business to the next level.”

British Business Bank director, Nations and Regions Investment Funds, Mark Sterritt, added: “CKC has all the ingredients to be a great local success story. Soda, Burnzsy and the team have created unique, premium products that are clearly filling a gap in the market.

“The success they have had already suggests that this is just the start for CKC. It really is pleasing that the Investment Fund for Northern Ireland has been able to support them at this important stage in their development.”

“I’m pleased to see the fund being used to help unique businesses thrive and I would encourage other businesses to get in touch with our fund managers to see how they can help other businesses grow too.”