Council give green light for a proposed industrial unit at lands within Invest NI Strabane Business Park which will be used to produce fire sprinkler pipework for the UK and European markets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s planning committee have given the green light to full planning approval for a proposed industrial unit at lands within Invest NI Strabane Business Park at Melmount Road in Strabane.

Members of the committee met today at the Chamber in the Derry Road Council offices in Strabane where details of a proposed industrial unit were outlined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The units will comprise of a manufacturing area, training areas, meeting rooms, ancillary spaces, offices and a staff canteen as well as provisions for landscaping, car parking and other associated works.

Green light to full planning approval for a proposed industrial unit at lands within Invest NI Strabane Business Park at Melmount Road in Strabane. Pictured is a CGI of the factory

Committee members attending the meeting were informed that the factory will be used to produce fire sprinkler pipework for the UK and European markets.

It was outlined that planning officials are satisfied that the proposal is an acceptable use at this location given the approval for industrial issues.

Members of the committee were informed that the application demonstrated that adequate measures will be put in place to mitigate potential impacts arising due to manufacturing noise, traffic implications and was in keeping with requirements in terms of natural heritage, residential amenity and environmental considerations including ground contamination, surface water run-off drainage and sewage.

Green light to full planning approval for a proposed industrial unit at lands within Invest NI Strabane Business Park at Melmount Road in Strabane. Pictured is a CGI of the factory

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning approval was granted subject to several conditions.