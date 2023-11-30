Planning approval granted for new factory at Northern Ireland business park
Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s planning committee have given the green light to full planning approval for a proposed industrial unit at lands within Invest NI Strabane Business Park at Melmount Road in Strabane.
Members of the committee met today at the Chamber in the Derry Road Council offices in Strabane where details of a proposed industrial unit were outlined.
The units will comprise of a manufacturing area, training areas, meeting rooms, ancillary spaces, offices and a staff canteen as well as provisions for landscaping, car parking and other associated works.
Committee members attending the meeting were informed that the factory will be used to produce fire sprinkler pipework for the UK and European markets.
It was outlined that planning officials are satisfied that the proposal is an acceptable use at this location given the approval for industrial issues.
Members of the committee were informed that the application demonstrated that adequate measures will be put in place to mitigate potential impacts arising due to manufacturing noise, traffic implications and was in keeping with requirements in terms of natural heritage, residential amenity and environmental considerations including ground contamination, surface water run-off drainage and sewage.
Planning approval was granted subject to several conditions.
Welcoming the proposed development, planning committee chairperson Cllr Sean Mooney said this new factory would allow for the extension of business facilities at the Business Park in Strabane and was a welcome investment in the local area. He said he hoped the new factory would see the creation of new jobs for the town and help bring further investment into Strabane.