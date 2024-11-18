Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A planning application has been submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for a drive-through coffee shop at Valley Retail Park, Church Road, Newtownabbey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application has been lodged by an agent on behalf of MBCC Foods (Ireland) Ltd and Harry Corry Ltd.

The proposed development is for the construction of single storey standalone ‘Costa Coffee drive-thru’ unit and landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A supporting design statement by Hamill Architects Ltd, on behalf of MBCC Foods Ireland Ltd, said a previous application for a coffee shop of “similar design (but without the drive-thru facility) was approved in November 2022”.

General view of Valley Retail Park. Pic Google

The report said: “The principle of development of a coffee shop on the site has been established. The building is designed to nestle into the site to the right- hand side of the entrance. Visually, the unit will inherit the latest high-quality corporate identity of the Costa Coffee brand.

“The proposed design addresses the surrounding environment and will cause no detrimental effect to the area. We feel that the development has been incorporated successfully into this specific site setting and positively addresses Church Road and the pedestrian routes adjacent to the site.

“The proposed parking provision will have sufficient reserve capacity to accommodate the parking demand and without any adverse impact on the surrounding road network or general operation of the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Deliveries will be made predominantly out of hours at night. It is anticipated that there will be approximately one delivery per day.”