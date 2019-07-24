Planning boost for Ballyclare business

Planning approval has been granted for work to commence on a refurbishment programme at a guest house in Ballyclare.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee approved the plans to construct an extension at the Five Corners Guest Inn.

At Monday’s meeting, the green light was given for the proposal to extend the existing premises to provide a new entrance hall, function room, eight additional bedrooms and ancillary accommodation with associated car parking and landscaping.

The eatery is located at a staggered junction with the Rashee Road, Trenchhill Road, Sawmill Road, Collin Road and Springvale Road.

The existing building presently comprises 12 en-suite bedrooms, a 160 seater bar and a 70 seater restaurant. A car park is also provided to the rear with existing access taken off the Springvale Road.

A council spokesperson said: “It is noted the design of the proposed extension is more modern in character when compared to the existing building, however, it is considered there is a clear distinction between the modern and traditional elements which contrast well together.

“A total of 105 parking spaces will be provided, which is an increase of around 70 parking spaces. There will be reserved spaces adjacent to the building for disabled parking and bicycle parking is also to be provided, enhancing the scheme’s accessibility and sustainability.

“A further 22 spaces have been incorporated for the use of the adjacent Rashee Cemetery which is operated by council with a pedestrian access linking the two sites.”