Details of a proposed new 450,000 sq. ft state of the art logistics and industrial facility in Craigavon have been revealed by the site’s developers.

Prime Park Craigavon is envisaged as a major new storage, manufacturing and distribution centre and has been brought forward by Prime Box, a specialist in the logistics and industrial development sector.

Positioned at a strategic location on the Portadown Road, Lurgan, it will represent a best in class offering within the industrial and logistics market in Northern Ireland.

The site, which is currently used as a storage warehouse, offers significant design and build opportunities and can be tailored to meet end users’ specific requirements.

Following a positive Pre-Application Community Consultation process, an outline planning application to redevelop the facility was submitted to Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council in the fourth quarter of 2024, and is anticipated to be determined in late spring or early summer.

The developers expect the proposals to attract investment that will benefit local people in Lurgan, create new jobs and safeguard existing employment in the area.

Surrounding occupiers in the Craigavon area include Almac, Amazon, Americold, DHL, Hyster-Yale, Parcelforce and Terex.

Tom Donnan, director at Lambert Smith Hampton Belfast, which is marketing the site, said: “This is a rare and exciting opportunity in a supply constrained market which continues to see high demand for top quality logistics and industrial warehouse facilities with strong ESG credentials. Craigavon has proved a popular location for commercial occupiers of both a local and multi-national nature.