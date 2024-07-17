Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been submitted for a major purpose-built student accommodation scheme in central Belfast which would represent an investment in the region of £120million.

The proposal, which has been submitted on behalf of the applicant, MRP NUH, a subsidiary of McAleer & Rushe, relates to the derelict former office block of Norwich Union House, along with adjacent vacant and boarded up retail units, which front on to Castle Street and Fountain Street.

Permission is sought to demolish the current buildings to make way for a high-quality new building that has been sensitively considered to reflect its immediate context and respond appropriately to existing listed buildings in the immediate vicinity which include the rebuilt Bank Buildings and the former Anderson and McAuley building.

Plans have been lodged for an 895-unit student scheme (Image credit: Pixabay)

A total of 895 student accommodation beds are envisaged and the application highlights how the new use would "transform footfall within the immediate area and the city centre more generally and significantly enhance its vitality and viability through injection of much needed spending power".

The development site, which currently holds two approvals for office schemes, is positioned close to both Belfast Met College and the Ulster University campus

TODD Architects in collaboration with planning consultancy Clyde Shanks are working on the application alongside built heritage specialist Consarc and daylight/sunlight consultant Consil.

The scheme would also feature ground floor retail/retail service units, a resident's gym/cinema and space for other uses.