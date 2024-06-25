Plans submitted for all-year round family entertainment centre on north coast
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ambitious plans to refurbish and extend the Dunluce Centre in Portrush into an all-year round family entertainment centre have been revealed.
Londonderry firm, Westbury Developments Ltd has submitted a Proposal of Application Notice to Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, outlining the development plans for the iconic site.
Designed by Belfast’s GMR Architects, the proposal includes expanding facilities such as kids amusements, a soft play area, mini golf, an inflata park, a bowling alley and an arcade. New features include a party room, a food court and improved staff facilities. Indoor and outdoor rides are planned, enhancing the centre’s appeal in all weather conditions.
The plans, which were validated by Council yesterday, also included expanding the existing car park to accommodate more visitors, and the site will benefit from updated hard and soft landscaping.
Originally opened in 1993, the Portrush building, once one of the north coast's top tourist attractions, closed its doors in 2013 due to falling visitor numbers.
It was recently sold for around £1.25m to County Donegal businessman Colm O'Donnell after years of setbacks including a fire in 2022.
This project is set to boost local tourism and provide significant economic benefits to Portrush.
A public exhibition outlining the plans is expected to be held in Portrush Town Hall on the August 7 (1.30pm - 6pm).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.