Plans submitted for all-year round family entertainment centre on north coast

By Claire Cartmill
Published 25th Jun 2024, 14:06 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 14:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Designed by Belfast’s GMR Architects, the proposal at Dunluce Centre in Portrush includes kids amusements, a soft play area, mini golf, an inflata park, a bowling alley and an arcade

Ambitious plans to refurbish and extend the Dunluce Centre in Portrush into an all-year round family entertainment centre have been revealed.

Londonderry firm, Westbury Developments Ltd has submitted a Proposal of Application Notice to Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, outlining the development plans for the iconic site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Designed by Belfast’s GMR Architects, the proposal includes expanding facilities such as kids amusements, a soft play area, mini golf, an inflata park, a bowling alley and an arcade. New features include a party room, a food court and improved staff facilities. Indoor and outdoor rides are planned, enhancing the centre’s appeal in all weather conditions.

Ambitious plans to refurbish and extend the Dunluce Centre in Portrush into an all-year round family entertainment centre have been revealedAmbitious plans to refurbish and extend the Dunluce Centre in Portrush into an all-year round family entertainment centre have been revealed
Ambitious plans to refurbish and extend the Dunluce Centre in Portrush into an all-year round family entertainment centre have been revealed

The plans, which were validated by Council yesterday, also included expanding the existing car park to accommodate more visitors, and the site will benefit from updated hard and soft landscaping.

Read More
85-year-old Northern Ireland firm enhances its portfolio with innovative new eco...

Originally opened in 1993, the Portrush building, once one of the north coast's top tourist attractions, closed its doors in 2013 due to falling visitor numbers.

It was recently sold for around £1.25m to County Donegal businessman Colm O'Donnell after years of setbacks including a fire in 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Designed by Belfast’s GMR Architects, the proposal includes expanding facilities such as kids amusements, a soft play area, mini golf, an inflata park, a bowling alley and an arcade. New features include a party room, a food court and improved staff facilities. Indoor and outdoor rides are planned, enhancing the centre’s appeal in all weather conditions. Credit: GMR ArchitectsDesigned by Belfast’s GMR Architects, the proposal includes expanding facilities such as kids amusements, a soft play area, mini golf, an inflata park, a bowling alley and an arcade. New features include a party room, a food court and improved staff facilities. Indoor and outdoor rides are planned, enhancing the centre’s appeal in all weather conditions. Credit: GMR Architects
Designed by Belfast’s GMR Architects, the proposal includes expanding facilities such as kids amusements, a soft play area, mini golf, an inflata park, a bowling alley and an arcade. New features include a party room, a food court and improved staff facilities. Indoor and outdoor rides are planned, enhancing the centre’s appeal in all weather conditions. Credit: GMR Architects

This project is set to boost local tourism and provide significant economic benefits to Portrush.

A public exhibition outlining the plans is expected to be held in Portrush Town Hall on the August 7 (1.30pm - 6pm).

Related topics:PortrushDunluce CentreBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.