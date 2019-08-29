Plans unveiled for new wind farm in Cairncastle

A public information event will take place next month over plans for a new wind farm at Cairncastle, outside Larne.

A 14-turbine facility has been planned for the townlands of Ballycoos, Ballygawn and Lisnahay.

An exhibition will be held at Ballygally Castle Hotel, on September 11, where proposals will be on show.

The wind farm is being developed by RES UK and Ireland which is based at Willowbank Business Park in Millbrook.

John Boyce, Project Manager. said: “RES, a company based in Larne, is in the early stages of exploring the potential for a 14-turbine wind farm called Ballygilbert, located approximately three kilometres north west of Cairncastle.

“Detailed environmental surveys have been ongoing in recent months to ensure that the site is suitable for a wind farm and to help inform the proposed layout and design. RES is now at the stage of consulting with the local community on the proposal so we have organised a public exhibition in Ballygally on Wednesday September 11.”

There will be opportunity for representations to be made to Strategic Planning Directorate Department for Infrastructure following submission of an application.

RES is active in a range of energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind, solar, energy storage and transmission and distribution.

The company says that its vision is to be “a leader in the transition to a future where everyone has access to affordable zero carbon energy”.