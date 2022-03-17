The series of Tweets on @POferriesupdate say:

- Today we’ve announced changes to P&O Ferries. While we make these changes, many of our services will not be running over the next few days. Please visit our website for information on https://bit.ly/2N8iA5K- #PODover #POCalais Our services are unable to run for the next few days. Please arrive as booked, we will get you away on an alternative carrier as quickly as possible. Once at the port, please make your way to the DFDS check-in booths. We apologise for the inconvenience.

- #POLarne #POCairnryan Where possible we are organising travel via an alternative operator. Space is very limited so we would suggest if your journey is not essential, please do not travel today. We apologise for any inconvenience.

- PODover / #POCalais : please head to P&O check in on arrival and we will give you an inter availability voucher, meaning you will be able to board a DFDS ferry

- P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few days. We are advising travellers of alternative arrangements. We will update this feed every 30 minutes with the operational situation.

- #PODover 16:05 - Regretfully, P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few hours. Please arrive at the port as booked and we will arrange to get you away on an alternative carrier as quickly as possible. Once at the port please make your way to the DFDS check-in booths

- P&O services will not be running for the next few hours. We are advising travellers of alternative arrangements. We will update this feed every 30 minutes with the operational situation.

- #POLarne / #POCairnryan - we apoloise for any uncertainty, will have an update about the 12:00 sailings soon. We will text and post to social media.