Police station on sale for £0.5m in Ballyclare

Ballyclare PSNI Station has gone on the market for almost £0.5m.

The station house at Ballynure Road is divided into office/administration rooms, cells and storage areas.

Lynn Taylor, a senior surveyor, at Lisney Belfast, said: “This site presents an exceptional redevelopment opportunity with vast potential and we therefore expect to receive a lot of local interest from builders and developers across a range of sectors.”

The “prominent roadside location” is described by the agent as a “well-known site within Ballyclare”.

The PSNI first announced that the two storey building which extends to 4,830 sq ft, was to be sold in January 2016.

Some political and community representatives in the town raised concerns about the future of policing in the area if the Ballynure Road facility was to be disposed of.

During 2015, the Police Service of Northern Ireland carried out a review of its estate as a result of “significant budget reductions”.

The restructure within frontline policing to mirror new local authority boundaries was also taken into consideration.

The Ballyclare station was one of 12 identified as no longer required to carry out policing business effectively.

None of these stations were open to the public or had police officers or staff working there.

Ballyclare and District Policing and Community Forum had suggested that proceeds from the sale of the site should be invested in the local community.

Lisney says that the site is “suitable for a wide variety of uses subject to planning” and it presents an “extensive town centre redevelopment opportunity”.

The Northern Ireland Policing Board is responsible for making decisions on the disposal and sale of all parts of the police estate.