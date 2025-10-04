Together with my wife Michelle, I’ve spent the last few decades building spaces where people can come together, play, and unleash their creativity.

This summer, our biggest dream yet came to life with the reopening of Robins Hobby Café at Titanic Belfast — a vibrant community hub that’s already buzzing with activity.

Our story begins back in 1996, when we opened our first family entertainment centre right here in Northern Ireland. Since then, I’ve worn many hats — journalist, PR man, event organiser, political analyst, and most recently, UUP press officer, a role I stepped away from in March this year. But politics was never my end game. Deep down, I’ve always been more passionate about connecting people than the corridors of power.

Michelle, meanwhile, has poured her boundless creativity into arts and crafts, becoming the heart behind our café’s creative spirit.

Over the years, we’ve run venues that became magnets for hobbyists, gamers, and artists across Belfast. But those early ventures were never just businesses; they were the seeds of something much bigger: a vision for a space where people of all ages and abilities could belong.

That vision became crystal clear in 2012, with the birth of our daughter Robin. Her arrival inspired us to create something truly inclusive – a place where everyone, regardless of background or ability, could feel at home. And in 2017, we opened the first Robins Hobby Café on Holywood Road, named after her.

Fully wheelchair accessible and open to all, it quickly became a haven for board gamers, card players, and crafters. When Covid forced its closure in 2021, it was a devastating blow. But we didn’t give up. In July this year, we relaunched at Titanic Belfast, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.

Life at the café is never dull. Mornings begin with tables set for everything from Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon to casual board games. Michelle’s crafting workshops, needle felting, resin art, and more, have become a cornerstone of what we do, offering creativity, relaxation, and connection. I can usually be found chatting with gamers, swapping tips, or just geeking out over a deck of cards. Robin, now a budding artist herself, loves lighter games like Uno and Zombie Dice, and her infectious enthusiasm fills the café with warmth.

Of course, running the café is hard work. With a small team of five staff, we juggle stock, events, and the daily challenge of keeping the space welcoming and lively. But the rewards are huge: the shy newcomer who leaves a game night with new friends, the look on someone’s face when they’ve made something beautiful in a workshop, or the regulars who call the café their “second home.”

What makes us proudest is the inclusivity that’s built into every part of Robins. It’s not just about ramps and wheelchair access (though those matter greatly). It’s in the mix of activities, the friendly welcome, and the sense of belonging that people feel when they walk through the door. We’ve grown slowly and steadily by listening to our community—and their loyalty tells us we’re on the right path.

Looking ahead, we’re dreaming even bigger. We want to bring in guest facilitators to expand our workshops, partner with schools to spark creativity in young people, and eventually open more Hobby Cafés across Northern Ireland.

We’re also pushing towards sustainability, introducing more upcycled crafts and eco-friendly supplies.

At its heart, Robins Hobby Café isn’t just about games, crafts, or coffee. It’s about connection. It’s about giving people a safe, welcoming “third place” outside of home and work, where friendships are forged and creativity thrives.

For Michelle and me, it’s also a legacy for our daughter Robin – a living testament to the power of community, and the joy that comes when people gather, play, and create together.

