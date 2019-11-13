Portadown estate agents in running for national awards

Joyce Clarke Estate Agents in Portadown has been shortlisted for three industry accolades at the Negotiator Awards which will take place in London later this month.

Owner Libby Clarke says that she is delighted with the recognition for the company with final placings not only in the regional category for Best Estate Agent in NI, but also two national awards, Land and New Homes Specialist of the Year and Single Branch Agent of the Year for UK.

Libby said: “We could not be happier when we discovered we have been shortlisted in three categories. This in itself is a reason for celebration at Joyce Clarke.

“The team are dedicated and conscientious as well as being great fun - it is a pleasure working alongside them daily. We now very much look forward to attending the ceremony in London in just a couple of weeks time.”

The results will be announced at a gala dinner in the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, in London.