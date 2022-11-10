Poundland has announced that all its Northern Ireland stores will be shut over the main Christmas period.

The discount retailer will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day to enable all its staff to enjoy the festivities with loved ones and enjoy a ‘well-deserved break’.

Poundland has around 20 stores throughout Northern Ireland including Belfast, Coleraine, Armagh, Carrickfergus, Omagh, Antrim, Cookstown and Londonderry.

The company has also confirmed that all Poundland stores will be recruiting temporary colleagues and providing extra support for its 18,000 people in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The discount retailer confirmed it planned to take on around 1,200 seasonal colleagues to work in stores across the UK and Ireland in the run up to this Christmas.

The temporary shop floor roles will end on Christmas Eve, though some colleagues may be taken on permanently where roles are available.

Highlighting the new recruitment campaign, Simon Wells, Poundland & Dealz’ people director, said: “The extra recruits will help us make sure that our stores are great places to work and shop at the busiest time of year.”

In addition to Christmas Day, Poundland confirmed it had told its colleagues back in September that for the third year in a row all its stores will be closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day to give colleagues a well-deserved break.

As a thank-you to all 18,000 members of the Poundland and Dealz team for all their hard work, they will each receive a £25 voucher to spend in store between December and January. This is on top of their regular colleague discount will double from 10% to 20% during November.

Praising staff throughout Northern Ireland, Simon added: “We really appreciate how hard our colleagues work throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland during the year and are closing the stores on the extra days over Christmas and New Year so they enjoy a well-deserved break with friends and family.

