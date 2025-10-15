Power NI donation helps charity to spread its wings

An Omagh charity that provides information, advice and practical support to individuals – and their families – who have been touched by cancer is being backed by Power NI.

Northern Ireland’s largest energy provider has donated £1,000 to assist the all-important work of Care for Cancer – and its volunteers – through its Brighter Communities initiative.

The money is going to fund essential chairs and tables to ensure it can assist the growing number of people in the Omagh and immediate area who are using the charity’s service.

Founded back in 1988, Care for Cancer offers a range of help, including a specialist bra fitting service that is run by volunteers and charity committee members Susan and Janine – two breast cancer survivors who want to give something back to the local community.

Pictured (L-R) is Care for Cancer volunteers Janine Lappin and Susan Smyth with Power NI representative, Natalie McCrory.

Drawing from their own experiences, Susan and Janine identified a gap in support and launched the Brilliant Birds group in 2023. Meeting twice a month over tea, biscuits, and laughter, the group has grown to almost one hundred local members, offering friendship, understanding, and encouragement to women who have been affected by breast cancer.

With the group’s popularity on an upward trajectory, Care for Cancer urgently required more seating to ensure every Brilliant Bird member feels welcome. Thanks to Power NI’s donation the charity can continue to provide a warm and inclusive space for its members.

“Susan and I are absolutely delighted to accept the Brighter Communities grant on behalf of the Brilliant Birds,” said Janine. “This very generous donation from Power NI means that we can continue to support women living in our local community by giving them a place to laugh, to talk, and share their experiences. It really does mean the world to both of us.”

Since 2018, Power NI’s Brighter Communities programme has donated over £100,000 to those grassroots organisations in Northern Ireland that are making a tangible difference.