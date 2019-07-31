Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘disrespected’ Harland and Wolff workers

Determined workers at an under-threat Belfast shipyard were on the trail of Boris Johnson today as they continued their plea for financial support.

Harland and Wolff could call in administrators as early as next week and the staff want the government to provide grant funding or nationalise an historic giant of Northern Ireland’s industry.

As Mr Johnson prepared to hold meetings with NI’s main political parties in the morning, a delegation of shipyard workers made their way to Stormont in an effort to make their case to the prime minister directly.

They joined protestors from other groups calling for action over issues such as the Irish language, Brexit and legacy.

While Mr Johnson chose not to engage with the H&W workforce, shipyard workers were allowed into Stormont House to hand in a letter urging the PM to intervene and safeguard the future of the firm.

GMB union regional organiser Michael Mulholland said staff felt aggrieved that the PM had decided not to meet them, with many feeling it was “disrespectful”.

He added that the letter was handed to a senior Northern Ireland Office official, and workers were assured by DUP leader Arlene Foster that Mr Johnson had received it.

There was a cacophony of protest at Stormont during the PM’s visit, with banners, loudspeakers and car horns hooting.

In a plea to the PM, steelworker Joe Passmore said: “Back us up here, we don’t care how you dress it up, make it count.

“Because we are going to go down the drain next week and you are going to have to act now or we will be the start of British industry going down the drain.

“Stand up for your words Boris, and mean what you say.”

Mr Passmore added: “All we have heard up to now is tea and sympathy from absolutely everybody, that is wonderful, that is great, but we need something concrete here because we are starting to panic.

“On Monday we are all out of work.”

There has been speculation that the boss of a global company wants to take over H&W and secure the jobs of its workforce.

The Belfast Telegraph reported that Michael Flacks of investment firm Flacks Group said he would be taking over the business to guarantee its future growth.

A trade union spokesperson told the News Letter that they hoped to secure a meeting with the firm’s directors “to see if there is any mileage” in the claims.

However, he added: “As far as we are aware there has been no formal approach made to Harland and Wolff by this investor.”

The yard currently employs around 130 people and works on wind energy and marine engineering projects.

The business has been put up for sale by its Norwegian parent company.