ProfileTree branches out to Chinese market

A Belfast digital marketing agency has created a new global online training programme that is attracting strong sales across the vast Chinese market.

ProfileTree is on a growth fast track with its training courses providing strategic planning and hands on skills in digital, Youtube and Amazon marketing.

It has already sold 20,000 courses in China with additional sales in Europe and plans for future development.

“There’s a huge appetite for these skills around the world but particularly in Asia where the digital economy has expanded rapidly in recent years. We are able to offer courses on a web platform that can be customised for students and professionals depending on their needs and the needs of their organisations,” explained CEO Ciaran Connolly.

Ciaran and his wife Michelle started the company in 2010 but growth accelerated in 2017 when the business moved into Innovation Factory on the Springfield Road with its six staff. In the two years that the company was at Innovation Factory it trebled its staff and expanded its work portfolio. In addition to the training portal it also offers content marketing, search engine optimisation, web design, digital strategy and video production. Its own Youtube channels have accrued more than six million views with its mix of one to one interviews offering invaluable business advice.

Ciaran explained that Innovation Factory was an important factor in the development of the business: “One of the things that makes Innovation Factory so special is its unique environment, which really facilitates networking opportunities. The range of businesses and the chance to bounce ideas around over a cup of tea was a great catalyst for us. We worked in collaboration with other tenants and these casual conversations were also a great sounding board.

“The events and the support from all of the staff at Innovation Factory was a huge benefit. They all genuinely wanted to help and to see us succeed.”

ProfileTree has recently set up in its own new offices and plans to continue to bring its online content to a global audience.

Innovation Factory Centre Director Majella Barkley added: “ProfileTree is such a positive success story for Belfast. It’s been fantastic to see how quickly the company were able to accelerate its growth in just two years by taking strategic decisions and seizing new opportunities.”

For information on Profile Tree go to www.profiletree.com/agency-services and for Innovation Factory see www.innovationfactoryni.com.