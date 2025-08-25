PropertyPal reports a 27% jump in sales enquiries and 7.3% rise in prices, while rental market shows signs of cooling

Northern Ireland housing market activity remained strong in July, with house sales up 14% compared to last year and prices rising by 7.3%, according to PropertyPal’s latest market snapshot.

Indeed, the leading property portal also reported a 27% annual increase in sales enquiries, with the recent interest rate cut by the Bank of England expected to help sustain ongoing buyer activity.

Meanwhile, rental market conditions have softened. Enquiries have eased, rental growth is moderating, and the average time to let agreed has increased from 30 to 37 days over the past year.

Jordan Buchanan, chief executive officer at PropertyPal, commented on the July housing market: "Market activity remained strong in July, with newly agreed sales up 14% on last year and prices rising by 7.3%.

"There remains strong evidence of heightened buyer demand with growth in search activity leading to a more significant 27% increase in enquiries for properties for sale.

“The recent interest rate cut is expected to support this momentum throughout the rest of the year. In the rental market, we’re seeing further signs of softening demand, with tenant enquiries easing and the pace of rent growth moderating to 6.7%.”

July 2025 versus July 2024 key takeaways:

Sales enquiries: +26.8%

House sales: +14%

PropertyPal website traffic: +13.3%