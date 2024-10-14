Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new security screening technology at Belfast City Airport will enable passengers to keep liquids, gels, and pastes, including toiletries and cosmetics, up to 100ml and large electronic devices in their cabin baggage as they complete security checks at the airport

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work to significantly enhance security checks at Belfast City Airport has been completed following a £3million investment.

The new security screening technology will enable passengers to keep liquids, gels, and pastes, including toiletries and cosmetics, up to 100ml and large electronic devices in their cabin baggage as they complete security checks at the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Beattie, chief operating officer at Belfast City Airport, said: “This is a significant change to how passengers will move through security with cabin baggage.

“Passengers will no longer be required to remove electronic devices and liquids, gels and pastes under 100ml, from their cabin baggage, streamlining the process and ensuring our passengers can move through the terminal as quickly and easily as possible.

“At Belfast City Airport, we pride ourselves on delivering an exceptional passenger experience and the new security screening technology will further support this commitment. “