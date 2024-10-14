£3million investment to significantly enhance search and security at Belfast airport
Work to significantly enhance security checks at Belfast City Airport has been completed following a £3million investment.
The new security screening technology will enable passengers to keep liquids, gels, and pastes, including toiletries and cosmetics, up to 100ml and large electronic devices in their cabin baggage as they complete security checks at the airport.
Mark Beattie, chief operating officer at Belfast City Airport, said: “This is a significant change to how passengers will move through security with cabin baggage.
“Passengers will no longer be required to remove electronic devices and liquids, gels and pastes under 100ml, from their cabin baggage, streamlining the process and ensuring our passengers can move through the terminal as quickly and easily as possible.
“At Belfast City Airport, we pride ourselves on delivering an exceptional passenger experience and the new security screening technology will further support this commitment. “
Guidance regarding cabin baggage restrictions can be viewed here.
