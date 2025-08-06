Public asked to join protest over leisure centre privatisation fears

Ards Blair Mayne Leisure Centre could be outsourced into private hands.

Fears council-owned leisure centres and sports grounds in Co Down will be privatised have pushed unions to stage a protest against the idea – and they’re calling on the public to join in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ards and North Down Council is considering reworking the way it runs its leisure services, and may contract them out to private businesses to run.

It’s already the case in the North Down half of the borough, where for more than 10 years Serco has been in charge of major facilities such as the £38m Bangor Aurora Leisure Centre, as well as Queen’s Leisure Complex in Holywood and Bangor Sportsplex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But facilities in the rest of the borough, such as £30m Ards Blair Mayne Leisure Centre in Newtownards, the same town’s large Londonderry Park sports pitches or Portaferry Sports Centre, have always been run directly by the council.

Bangor Aurora Leisure Centre has been run by outsourcing giant Serco since 2013.

The local authority is now deciding whether to privatise all of its facilities, keep them all in-house, or stick with the current “hybrid model” that has Serco in charge of North Down while the council controls Ards.

Unions GMB, NIPSA, and Unite are worried the whole lot will be outsourced to a private firm, and are setting up a protest outside Bangor City Hall when the council meet there near the end of this month – and they want the general public to come.

The unions say the council’s eventual decision will have “far-reaching consequences for workers, their families, and the quality of leisure provision across the borough”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We welcome a commitment from councillors that cost will not be the sole factor in this decision,” said Kellie O'Dowd from GMB. “However, we must ensure that the long-term wellbeing of our communities and workers is prioritised.”

Unions are due to protest outside Bangor City Hall near the end of this month. Photo © Copyright Eric Jones

The unions argue all leisure facilities should be back under direct council ownership, including the ones currently run by Serco.

That option, they believe, means services will be more accessible and affordable, would secure jobs, and see the centres become “community hubs” as well as providing more money for public services.

Joanne Mc Williams from Unite said: “We firmly believe that the benefits provided by council-run facilities to the public far outweigh any potential drawbacks. Now is the time to act.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, the council made moves not to renew Serco’s 10-year contract in North Down, which came after long-running issues over technical and infrastructure problems at Bangor Aurora, as well as a controversy when the reopening of Queen’s Leisure Complex was delayed as Covid restrictions eased.

The Holywood centre stayed shut for an extra couple of months in summer 2020 as, council officers publicly stated, Serco had concerns over its economic success while some restrictions were still in effect. Councillors were powerless to do anything about the closure, frustrating some of them.

But politicians later backed away from the idea of bringing North Down in-house, some citing fears over the potential high price of doing so, and instead extended Serco’s contract to run until 2028.The giant firm subsequently put out feelers about taking over Ards leisure centres as well.