Putting exports under the microscope at NI Chamber forum in Antrim

The Senior Manager for Government Affairs and Strategic Outreach at Randox, Colonel Mark Campbell CBE will discuss the companies’ international success at NI Chamber’s next Exporter Forum on September 25.

Supported by Danske Bank, the initiative provides a platform for Northern Ireland’s most successful exporters to share their inspirational journeys in order to encourage others to grow export activity within their own business.

Colonel Mark Campbell (Randox), Jonathan Elder (Danske Bank) and Tanya Anderson (NI Chamber)

With offices and distribution in over 145 countries, Randox is one of the region’s most successful exporters and a world leader in the healthcare industry. At the event, Mark will take delegates through the company’s export story. Attendees will also be offered an exclusive tour of Randox’s new Science Park.

Jonathan Elder, Corporate Banking Manager at Danske Bank, said: “Danske Bank is proud to support the Export First Exporter forum at the brand new Randox Science Park. Randox has for many years been one of Northern Ireland’s most successful export businesses and so the chance to learn from the company’s experience in international markets will, I’m sure, be invaluable for those who attend the event. If we want Northern Ireland’s economy to grow, particularly post-Brexit, it will be essential that more of our small and medium sized businesses follow the example of market leaders like Randox and take the opportunities on offer to them to sell outside of Northern Ireland.”

To register for this event, which takes place on 25 September 2019, between 9.30-11.30am at Randox Laboratories, Antrim visit www.northernirelandchamber.com/events.