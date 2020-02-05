Quarter-million-pound accommodation investment a boost for Newcastle tourism offering

An investment of over a quarter of a million pounds in the development of luxury self-catering apartments in Newcastle is set to boost the short-term holiday let market in the seaside town.

The investment in Blue Door Apartments follows the hugely successful 148th Open championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club last summer and Northern Ireland’s international appeal as a world-class golf destination.

“We’re positioning the holiday lets for the growing golf tourism market,” explained Charles Small. “These tourists tend to stay longer, so affordability is an important factor in accommodation.

“One of the most scenic and celebrated golf courses in the world, Royal County Down, is right on our doorstep so we’re in a prime location to benefit from this growing market and to maximise Newcastle’s appeal as an attractive destination for inbound tourists.”

Tourism NI’s Golf Tourism Strategy for Northern Ireland aims to grow the value of golf tourism to £50m per annum by 2020 and build Northern Ireland’s capacity to host golf events.

Derick Wilson, Business Development Manager at Ulster Bank, said: “Ulster Bank is very pleased to support Charles and James to invest in the development of Blue Door Apartments and diversify their business interests in the tourism and hospitality sector.

“Every year Northern Ireland attracts thousands of overseas visitors to play its world-renowned golf courses and following the success of The Open last July there’s huge potential and optimism for the continued growth of the golf tourism market.”