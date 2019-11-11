Radius announces £105m private investment

Radius Housing has announced a new £105m investment from a range of UK and North American investors.

This is the first such investment, known as a private placement, to be secured by a Northern Ireland housing association and Radius says that it will play a significant role in its plans to build new social and affordable housing across Northern Ireland.

Alan Thomson, director of finance at Radius Housing, said: “Choosing to seek investors through private placement has given Radius an opportunity to secure a deal which supports our goals by giving a longer repayment term at very competitive rates. While the social housing sector is looking at how it can secure finance to meet development needs, Radius is the first social housing provider to seek funding through private placement of this magnitude.”