Raising funds and awareness at ladies’ business breakfast

Entrepreneur and former Dragons’ Den star Jenny Campbell headlined a ladies’ business breakfast, organised by Cancer Focus NI to mark breast cancer awareness month.

The networking event and fundraiser, held at The Merchant Hotel, in Belfast, this morning, took place in association with Women in Business and hosted by presenter Sarah Travers.

(L-R) Maeve Colgan, Head of Income Generation Cancer Focus NI, Carol McCook Northstone (lead sponsor), Jenny Campbell, ex-Dragon and Tuesday Pollock, Northstone

It was one of a number of events held by the charity to mark its 50th anniversary.

Proceeds will be donated to pioneering breast cancer research at Queen’s University Belfast.

Belfast businesswomen Linzi Rooney, from Studio Souk, who was 15 when she lost her mum to breast cancer, told of her experience and a member of the Cancer Focus NI prevention team spoke about the importance of being “breast aware”.

Maeve Colgan, head of income generation, Cancer Focus NI, said: “Our ladies’ breakfast was motivational, inspiring, educational - and fun - and empowered professional women in the business sector.

Roisin Foster, Chief Executive of Cancer Focus NI with speakers Jenny Campbell ex-Dragon and Linzi Rooney, Souk Studio, Belfast

Jenny said: “I enjoyed sharing my journey with the audience, and revealing how I have succeeded in both the corporate world of business and entrepreneurship. I entered the workplace at 16 but continued my education to degree level in my own time.

“My mantra is that there are no glass ceilings, only sticky floors! I firmly believe that everyone should strive to be the best they can be.”