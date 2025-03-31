Rebrand and new look unveiled for Northern Ireland restaurant after owner realised 'customers needed more than the best steaks'
The team at Top Blade Steakhouse is thrilled to announce the rebrand of their Portadown restaurant, now known as Top Blade Gastro.
Opened in 2022, the much-loved restaurant has undergone a transformation enjoying an investment of over £50,000 and the creation of four new jobs ensuring that Top Blade continues to flourish in the town whilst satisfying the evolving preferences of the local community.
The original Top Blade restaurant in St Anne’s Square, Belfast remains unchanged serving up the largest selection of steaks in the country.
The Gastro rebrand comes in response to the growing demand in the Craigavon area for a more varied, homely dining experience, that appeals to more than steak lovers.
Owner Aaron Taggart said: “Creating the new look Top Blade Gastro has been an incredible journey for the whole team, we realised that our customers needed more than the best steaks, they also wanted a wider variety of choice.
"This was something we always recognised in our Portadown location and while we have been offering some limited Gastro options, we wanted to do more, this official rebrand has allowed us to go that much further with a complete overall and extensive change to the offering.
"As a result, we have been able to be more creative, working with more local suppliers while maintaining the high standards and top quality that Top Blade has become synonymous with.”
The investment sees the kitchen upgraded to include a new state of the art prep area, along with a sympathetic refurbishment of the restaurant, a fresh new website and the creation of four new jobs.
Looking forward to bringing more people into the town centre, Aaron added: “Our premises at Mandeville Street is well placed to offer more dining options, Portadown is on the up and we’re excited to be part of bringing the centre to life after dark. There has been extensive investment to the night scene in the area and this is our contribution after listening carefully to what our customers want and need.
"This new gastro restaurant is a big step forward for us and we’re excited to embrace this while still managing to hold on to everything that Top Blade stands for.”