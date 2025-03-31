Rebrand and new look unveiled for Northern Ireland restaurant after owner realised 'customers needed more than the best steaks'

By Claire Cartmill & Nik Taggart
Contributor
Published 31st Mar 2025, 13:26 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 14:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Top Blade Steakhouse in Portadown restaurant is now Top Blade Gastro... but the original Belfast eatery remains unchanged serving up the largest selection of steaks in the country

The team at Top Blade Steakhouse is thrilled to announce the rebrand of their Portadown restaurant, now known as Top Blade Gastro.

Opened in 2022, the much-loved restaurant has undergone a transformation enjoying an investment of over £50,000 and the creation of four new jobs ensuring that Top Blade continues to flourish in the town whilst satisfying the evolving preferences of the local community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The original Top Blade restaurant in St Anne’s Square, Belfast remains unchanged serving up the largest selection of steaks in the country.

Top Blade owner Aaron Taggart delighted to announce that Top Blade Steakhouse is rebranding in Portadown to Top Blade GastroTop Blade owner Aaron Taggart delighted to announce that Top Blade Steakhouse is rebranding in Portadown to Top Blade Gastro
Top Blade owner Aaron Taggart delighted to announce that Top Blade Steakhouse is rebranding in Portadown to Top Blade Gastro

The Gastro rebrand comes in response to the growing demand in the Craigavon area for a more varied, homely dining experience, that appeals to more than steak lovers.

Read More
UK’s leading food-to-go retailer opens second Northern Ireland store to the deli...

Owner Aaron Taggart said: “Creating the new look Top Blade Gastro has been an incredible journey for the whole team, we realised that our customers needed more than the best steaks, they also wanted a wider variety of choice.

"This was something we always recognised in our Portadown location and while we have been offering some limited Gastro options, we wanted to do more, this official rebrand has allowed us to go that much further with a complete overall and extensive change to the offering.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Salt and Chilli ChickenSalt and Chilli Chicken
Salt and Chilli Chicken

"As a result, we have been able to be more creative, working with more local suppliers while maintaining the high standards and top quality that Top Blade has become synonymous with.”

The investment sees the kitchen upgraded to include a new state of the art prep area, along with a sympathetic refurbishment of the restaurant, a fresh new website and the creation of four new jobs.

Looking forward to bringing more people into the town centre, Aaron added: “Our premises at Mandeville Street is well placed to offer more dining options, Portadown is on the up and we’re excited to be part of bringing the centre to life after dark. There has been extensive investment to the night scene in the area and this is our contribution after listening carefully to what our customers want and need.

"This new gastro restaurant is a big step forward for us and we’re excited to embrace this while still managing to hold on to everything that Top Blade stands for.”

Related topics:PortadownNorthern IrelandBelfastCraigavon
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice