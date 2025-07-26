From the world of fine art to the heart of fitness, my journey to founding SE7EN has been anything but traditional. But that’s what makes it special.

SE7EN was never meant to be just another fitness studio – it’s a space born out of passion, purpose, and a desire to help people feel strong in both body and mind.

Before fitness became my calling, I spent years working in retail, all while nurturing a background in fine art. But it was movement—specifically, the empowering world of Pilates—that changed everything for me. In 2016, I became a qualified personal trainer, and that same year, I discovered Reformer Pilates. From my very first class, I knew I’d found something unique.

For those unfamiliar, Reformer Pilates is a low-impact, full-body workout that uses a spring-based machine – called a reformer – to build strength, stamina, flexibility, and control. It’s not just about stretching or core work; it’s about moving better in everyday life. Back in 2016, Reformer Pilates was relatively unknown in Northern Ireland. I was one of the first instructors here and had the privilege of teaching at one of Belfast’s first dedicated Reformer studios: Reform.

Then came the pandemic. Like so many, my world shifted dramatically during lockdown. With a newborn baby and the fitness world turned upside down, I started teaching one-to-one Reformer sessions from my back garden. It was a simple setup—but it reignited my drive. What started as a necessity soon became the seed of a much bigger vision.

In 2022, I was offered the opportunity to take over Reform, the very studio where I had first taught Reformer Pilates. I reimagined it into SE7EN—a space where Reformer meets real, feel-good fitness. A place where people could connect with movement in a meaningful way, no matter their experience level or background.

Since then, SE7EN has grown beyond anything I could have imagined. We now have three thriving studios in Belfast – located in the South, East, and Holywood. We’re open seven days a week, offering inclusive, empowering classes led by an incredible team of skilled instructors.

What makes SE7EN special isn’t just the equipment or the classes—it’s the people. Our team is made up of personal trainers, dancers, yoga instructors, runners, even doctors, teachers, and bakers. Each brings their own unique flair and experience, but all share one common goal: helping people move better and feel stronger.

Our workouts aren’t about following trends or chasing fads. We blend the science-backed benefits of Pilates with traditional strength and conditioning principles to deliver effective, balanced workouts. It’s fitness that feels good, works hard, and welcomes everyone.

We’ve designed our class offerings to be inclusive and accessible. Our Apprentice Reformer classes are perfect for beginners—providing a safe, welcoming space to build confidence and learn proper technique. For those looking for more intensity, our Dynamic Reformer classes offer a full-body challenge, combining coordination, balance, endurance, and core strength.

We also take pride in supporting every stage of life. Three of our instructors are trained in prenatal Pilates, helping clients stay active and empowered through pregnancy.

What I’m most proud of, though, is the community we’ve built. We’ve seen clients grow stronger physically, but also mentally and emotionally. Some have been with us since the beginning, while others are just discovering the magic of Reformer Pilates for the first time. Watching their progress—seeing them walk taller, move with more ease, and feel more confident—is the greatest reward of all.

SE7EN started as a backyard vision and has become a movement of its own. And while the journey has been anything but straightforward, I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Love your local. Move your body. Find your strength.

