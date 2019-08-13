‘Regional Networking Series’ for north coast

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) is to host a large scale networking event in Ballycastle.

Over 100 members of the business community are expected to attend on August 22 at the Marine Hotel, Ballycastle. This is the fourth event of 2019 in NI Chamber’s ‘Regional Networking Series,’ sponsored by NIE Networks, designed to give businesses from across Northern Ireland the opportunity to build networks, create connections and promote their organisation through structured networking.

Delegates will enjoy a Q&A with guest speakers Paul Besley, General Manager, 5NINEs Data Centre and Richard Baker, Director of Leisure and Development, Causeway Coast & Glens Council following a business development discussion. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn what the Atlantic Link Enterprise Campus has to offer from its anchor tenant, 5NINEs Data Centre and to explore profitable connections with lead partner on the project, Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

Valerie McConville, Head of Business Development at NI Chamber commented: “NI Chamber is delighted to visit Ballycastle as part of our ‘Regional Networking Series’ with NIE Networks. Networking events are a great opportunity to make business connections, enhance your business’s profile and for shared learning.”

“Networking is the single most powerful marketing tool and we therefore encourage firms to come along and bring plenty of business cards.”

The Networking Series forms part of NI Chamber’s packed events calendar, which was launched recently. The schedule will see the membership organisation host over 25 events and programmes across the province. It includes the flagship Annual Networking Conference and Business Showcase in St. George’s Market on September 18, a host of specialist workshops for exporters and the prestigious President’s Banquet on November 21 at ICC Belfast.

To register for the Regional Networking series in Ballycastle, visit: www.northernirelandchamber.com/events