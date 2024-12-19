'Relief' among workforce as Harland & Wolff's long-term future now 'seems secure' says trade unionist

​The mood among the hundreds of shipworkers at Harland & Wolff is one of "relief" a trade union representative has said, after news emerged of its takeover by Spanish outfit Navantia.

The deal – announced by the Labour government – will rescue the Belfast shipyard out of administration and secure the jobs of the 650-or-so workers who depend on it, said George Brash.

Mr Brash added that, in fact, its workforce could grow in the future.

The deal also includes the takeover of the three other UK yards that are part of the Harland & Wolff group, accounting for roughly another 350 jobs.

Workers' existing terms-and-conditions are to be maintained.

However, the GMB union – while welcoming the takeover – sounded a note of caution, saying that "without a steady drum beat of work these yards will continue to struggle".

The deal still needs to be formally approved by regulators.

Mr Brash, from the Unite union, told the News Letter: "Navantia seem to have a long-term project for the company: the FSS project, ship repair, and offshore renewables.

"They seem to have a long-term plan in terms of what the sites are going to be doing, so that seems positive.

"Unite will do everything to make sure that yard's a success and Navantia follow through on their commitments to Belfast and other yards for a long, sustainable future, which is what they've given today.

"They have said they plan to increase the workforce as the work comes in. So it's a positive story for Belfast... with the potential to grow, going forward."

He said workers have been "living with an uncertain future" and that the prevailing mood "on the ground" is that of being "relieved".

"In the mouth of Christmas, I'd suggest it's a far better position they're in today, and they'll welcome Navantia coming in,” he said.

"Their heart seems to be with working with trade unions, working with workers, and they're a shipbuilder, and that's all we ask for.

"I think that history in Belfast – again, it's early days – appears secure, and the long term future looks good."

The FSS programme he referred to stands for Fleet Solid Support.

This is the name of a pre-existing deal between Navantia and the UK government to build a trio of new ships which will transport munitions, spare parts, and supplies to the nation's aircraft carriers.

Harland & Wolff’s other shipyards are in Arnish and Methil (Scotland) and Appledore (Devon).

The yards have been continuing to operate ever since the company (officially called Harland & Wolff Group Holdings PLC, formerly Infrastrata) announced on September 16 that it was insolvent.

It entered administration about a fortnight later.

Harland & Wolff had previously gone into administration in August 2019.

There was a warm welcome politically for news of the takeover.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said, MP for East Belfast where the yard is located, said: "This has been a hugely unsettling time, particularly for all the staff at the yard, but the contract for the Ministry of Defence’s FSS was always crucial to a solution being found.

"Harland & Wolff forms part of a wider defence sector that has huge potential for further growth in Northern Ireland.

"The staff are the yard’s biggest asset, and this has been a worrying period. This announcement should provide some very welcome relief and reassurance to them as we look forward to Christmas."

East Belfast Alliance MLA Peter McReynolds meanwhile said: "This is fantastic news for the historic site in East Belfast.

"My Alliance colleagues and I have spoken regularly with unions about any potential deal and the impact uncertainty was having on staff.

"Today's deal is welcome and we must now support staff on the site to ensure their terms and conditions are maintained following the transition.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to our staff and unions for their invaluable input and unwavering commitment to preserving Harland & Wolff’s reputation on the world stage."

And the UUP MLA for East Belfast, Andy Allen, said: "My colleagues and I have pressed tirelessly, both at home and at Westminster, to ensure every possible support is provided to the yard and its resilient workforce.

"I am therefore delighted to welcome today’s announcement, which offers hope for the future.

“As I have said before, Harland & Wolff is more than just a historic landmark. It has a vital role to play in our national defence, particularly in shipbuilding and maintenance.