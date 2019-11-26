Restoration needed for progress politicians told

Elected representatives from five of Northern Ireland’s political parties heard firsthand how restoration of local government is needed for progress.

The issues of devolved government, skills, Brexit, public sector and infrastructure were discussed at the CBI business hustings event.

Commenting on the discussion, Nigel Harra, senior partner at BDO Northern Ireland, said: “The business community, who looked to gain insight from our political leaders on their priorities for future-proofing the local economy were met with a level of measured optimism with an acknowledgement that our people are our most prized asset.

“Given many challenges facing the business community, not least the need for restoration of local government for intervention to progress, it was important for our local business leaders to voice their concerns and hear first-hand what political parties recognise as key priorities to enabling business growth and future of Northern Ireland.

“The skills gap was invariably recognised as a key driver to making Northern Ireland a more competitive economy. It was also encouraging to hear key areas including rates relief, productivity, sustainable transport, and regeneration all identified as key priorities for the parties. How these priorities translate into action will be the real test, we need political leaders to take a leap of faith that will not only transform our economy but Northern Ireland as a whole”.