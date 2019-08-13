‘Resurgence of work in Republic of Ireland’

Carrickfergus company McCue Crafted Fit – which has completed a contract at Center Parcs Ireland – has reported a “resurgence of work” in the Republic of Ireland.

McCue Crafted Fit, an award-winning specialist refurbishment and fit-out company, completed the fit-out of a number of food and beverage and retail stores at the new purpose-built holiday village which opened in Co Longford on July 29.

The fit-out works comprised the total shell fit-out of six units to form two food and beverage outlets; Bella Italia and The Coffee House. McCue also completed the fit-out of retail units; Spirit, Time for Shade, The Store Room, Aquatique and Just Kids.

McCue managing director Les McCracken said: “Being involved in the Center Parcs Ireland project was a great opportunity for our team.

“Center Parcs is renowned for their popularity across the UK and utilising our many years of experience, we are delighted to have left our mark on what’s sure to be one of Ireland’s most popular tourist destinations.”

McCue Crafted Fit has extensive experience in the Republic of Ireland.

However, the company said that the onset of the recession required the company to “rethink its strategy” in 2009, so the company explained that it decided to shift the majority of its business to Britain and into the hospitality and leisure sectors.

This move has been credited with enabling McCue to weather the recession and, as a result, the company is said to have gone “from strength to strength”, completing projects for clients including The Berkeley Hotel, Ten Trinity Square and The Shangri-La at The Shard, in London as well as the Merrion Hotel in Dublin.

Mr McCracken added: “We experienced great success in the Republic of Ireland before the recession but we made the decision to shift our focus to other geographical locations when the market began to change. Given our experience, we know that there will be further projects secured, adding to our extensive portfolio of high-end refurbishment and fit-outs in Ireland.”