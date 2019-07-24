Retail NI: A no deal Brexit will cost Northern Ireland 40,000 jobs

Boris Johnson must hit the ground running in securing a Brexit Withdrawal deal.

A no deal is simply not an option that should even be considered given the economic devastation it would cause Northern Ireland with the loss of 40,000 jobs.

Mr Johnson should take a hands-on role with the current political talks to restore devolution.

We cannot continue much longer without a functioning government given the huge challenges ahead with education, business rates and infrastructure investment.

We hope that the new prime minister will make an early visit to Northern Ireland and engage with the business community on all these issues.

Glyn Roberts, Retail NI Chief Executive