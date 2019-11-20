Retailer recruits 64 new staff for festive season

Debenhams in Belfast has recruited 64 new staff to its Christmas team for the festive period.

Debenhams says that its “emphasis on flexible shift patterns” will ensure additional colleagues are in store, “whenever customers need them”.

All new recruits will start in time for Debenhams’ ‘Black Friday’ promotion on November 29.

The department store has employed a total of 7,000 staff for the Christmas season across the United Kingdom.

In April, Debenhams announced 22 stores that are earmarked for closure across the UK next year.

None of the stores facing closure are in Northern Ireland.

Ian Deegan, area manager at Debenhams Belfast, said: “Our current team of colleagues are a testament to the local workforce, and we are delighted to welcome our new recruits.

“We have 64 new employees joining us this Christmas and many colleagues that work with us over this period stay on as permanent members of staff, so it is a crucial time in our recruitment calendar and a great opportunity for those seeking a career in retail.”

The company says that its intention is to save as many stores and as many jobs as possible “while making the business fit for the future”.