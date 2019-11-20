Revamped food hall to open at Newtownabbey M&S

Marks and Spencer Abbey Centre will unveil its transformed Foodhall next month.

The store is one of three in the UK and the first in Northern Ireland to receive this revamp and doors to the new-look Foodhall will open on Wednesday, December 4.

Store Manager, Colin McGreevy said: “I want to thank our customers for being so patient during the refurbishment.

“The team has been working so hard to get ready for the unveiling of our bigger, better, fresher store in time for Christmas and we hope to see the local community turn out to support us on the day.”

The first 200 customers to arrive when the store opens on December 4 are in for a treat as 200 Golden Tickets will be handed out giving them a chance of receiving a £200 gift card.

Other prizes include two £100 gift cards, as well as £20 and £5 off vouchers to use towards in-store shops.