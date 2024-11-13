From left, Michael Henderson, Food To Go Association NI, Glyn Roberts, Retail NI, Joel Neill, Hospitality Ulster, Edel Scanlon, Roam Local NI

In a powerful show of support for Northern Ireland’s local businesses, Roam NI has announced a strategic partnership with Retail NI, Hospitality Ulster, and the Food 2 Go Association NI.

The collaboration offers members of these associations exclusive, complimentary access to Roam NI’s Digital High Street, a digital marketplace designed to elevate visibility, boost local spending, and empower independent retailers and hospitality venues in the run-up to Christmas and beyond.

Through this unique initiative, thousands of small and medium-sized businesses across retail hospitality and food to go can access Roam NI’s platform at no additional cost.

Typically a paid subscription service, Roam NI’s Digital High Street is now included as part of each member’s association membership, creating an online space where businesses can reach customers, showcase their offerings, and engage with the community. This exclusive opportunity is designed to unite the strengths of Northern Ireland’s independent business sector and support local enterprises through the vital holiday shopping season.

“Our mission is to help local businesses thrive, and this partnership enables us to extend that mission further,” said Andrew Bartlett, founder of Roam NI. “By joining forces with Retail NI, Food 2 Go Association NI, and Hospitality Ulster, we’re providing a powerful digital platform to thousands of businesses across Northern Ireland, helping them engage with customers online in a meaningful way. This access is complimentary for association members, underscoring our shared commitment to supporting and strengthening local communities.”

Through the Digital High Street, member businesses can showcase their products, seasonal promotions, and services to an engaged, local audience. Roam NI’s platform encourages customers to shop local, keeping spend within the community and supporting the unique contributions of Northern Ireland’s independent businesses.

This digital platform allows for businesses of all types – from shops and cafes to restaurants and artisan markets – to be easily found by local shoppers looking for something special this holiday season.

“Our local economy is built on the success of independent retailers, food services, and hospitality providers, and this initiative offers members an innovative way to connect with the community,” says Glyn Roberts, of Retail NI. “The complimentary access to Roam NI’s Digital High Street creates a digital presence for our members, allowing them to compete on a level playing field with larger brands.”

“This partnership with Roam NI offers an incredible opportunity for our members to reach more customers and showcase the diversity and quality of Northern Ireland’s food-to-go sector,” says Michael Henderson, CEO of Food 2 Go Association NI. “By joining the Digital High Street, our businesses can connect with their communities in a new way, making it easier for people to discover and support local food providers throughout the holiday season and beyond."

Colin Neill, CEO of Hospitality Ulster, said: “The holiday season is a critical time for Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector, and this partnership with Roam NI helps ensure our pubs, restaurants, and venues can connect with both locals and visitors alike.

“With Roam NI’s Digital High Street, our members have a valuable, ongoing platform to showcase their unique offerings year-round. This initiative not only drives support during the festive season but also establishes lasting connections that strengthen our industry well into the future.”

By pooling resources with three of the region’s leading business associations, Roam NI hopes to make a lasting impact that extends well beyond the holiday season, helping local businesses create valuable connections with customers and develop loyalty in their communities.